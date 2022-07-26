Lebanon passes 'watered down' amendments to banking secrecy law

The bill allows government bodies to lift banking secrecy in cases of criminal investigations

Lebanon’s parliament on Tuesday passed long-awaited amendments to a banking secrecy law, in the first step toward reforms required by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

However, according to a Reuters witness, the amendments were watered down from the original proposal, leading one of the architects of the country’s economic recovery to seek feedback from the IMF.

Lebanon and the IMF signed a staff-level agreement in April for $3 billion in funding to ease the country’s economic crisis, described by the World Bank as among the top three financial meltdowns in centuries.

The aid package is conditional on prerequisites, including a banking restructuring strategy, capital controls, a 2022 budget, and a reformed banking secrecy law.

The bill, read out in parliament’s first general session since elections in May, does not lift banking secrecy as a whole.

It does, however, allow government bodies to lift secrecy in cases of criminal investigations, including in illicit enrichment, money laundering, and terrorism funding.

The originally proposed bill would have allowed banking secrecy to be lifted to investigate “all financial crimes,” but parliament voted to remove that language, limiting the law’s scope.

Deputy Prime Minister Saade Chami, the architect of the country’s financial recovery roadmap, said he didn’t agree with the version of the law.

He told Reuters he would send the law to the IMF to confirm whether it meets its expectations.