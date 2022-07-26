Syrian Kurds hand IS-linked women, children to Tajikistan

Thousands of foreign extremists joined Islamic State in 2014, often bringing their wives and children

Authorities of Syria’s semi-autonomous Kurdish administration transferred dozens of women and children related to Islamic State (IS) jihadists back to their native country Tajikistan, in the first such repatriation to the ex-Soviet state.

Thousands of foreign extremists joined IS as fighters, often bringing their wives and children to live in the "caliphate" declared by the group across swathes of Iraq and Syria in 2014.

The jihadists were dislodged in 2019 from their last scrap of territory in Syria by Kurdish-led forces backed by a US-led coalition, and Kurdish authorities repeatedly called on countries to repatriate their citizens from crowded, displaced camps.

But nations mostly received them only sporadically, fearing a domestic political backlash.

The Kurds handed over "42 women and 104 children, including orphans, who were held in the Al-Hol and Roj camps" in northeast Syria to Tajikistan's ambassador to Kuwait Zabidullah Zabidov, Kurdish foreign affairs official Fanar al-Kaeet said.

Tajikistan has been in contact with Syria's Kurds "for months" to repatriate their citizens, Kaeet added, noting that the women "did not commit any crimes or terrorist acts in northeastern Syria.”

Al-Hol and Roj camps are home to tens of thousands of relatives of IS militants from Syria and abroad, with the former holding 10,000 foreigners.

Rights groups have long decried grim living conditions and rampant criminality in the north Syrian camps holding jihadists' relatives.

According to Human Rights Watch, more than 41,000 foreign citizens – the majority under 12 years old – are being held in camps and prisons in northeast Syria over alleged IS links.