Hezbollah airs drone footage of Israeli ships in disputed maritime area

The video ends with footage of a rocket and the words 'the target is within range’ in Arabic and Hebrew.

Lebanese militant group Hazbollah on Sunday released drone footage of Israeli ships in a disputed area in the Mediterranean Sea, shortly after a US energy envoy landed in Beirut to discuss the maritime border talks between Israel and Lebanon.

The video aired on the Iran-backed Al-Manar television allegedly shows pictures of Israeli barges in the Karish gas field with their coordinates. The video contains an apparent threat as it ends with footage of a rocket and the words “the target is within range” in Arabic and Hebrew.

US Senior Adviser for Energy Security Amos Hochstein came to Lebanon earlier on Sunday to discuss the country’s energy crisis and the White House “commitment to facilitating negotiations between Lebanon and Israel on the maritime boundary.” Washington believes the resolution of the ongoing dispute is “possible.”

Last month, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) shot down three Hezbollah drones over the Karish gas rig that is located in Israel’s territorial waters. Prime Minister Yair Lapid called on the Lebanese government, which opposes Israel’s docking of the gas rig, to negotiate, saying that Beirut could also benefit from the development of its economic water reservoirs.

However, the talks are complicated by threats coming from Hezbollah. Last week, its leader Hassan Nasrallah warned Israel that “no target in the sea or in the air is not within the range of Hezbollah's precise missiles.”