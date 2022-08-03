World Bank calls Lebanese politicians 'cruel' for deposit promises

'A significant portion' of peoples’ savings were 'misused and misspent over the past 30 years'

The World Bank accused Lebanese politicians on Wednesday of being cruel by advocating that deposits in the country’s collapsed banking sector are sacred, saying such slogans “flagrantly contradict reality.”

Lebanon is in the third year of a financial crisis that left 80 percent of the population poor and which the World Bank says is deliberate and may be one of the three worst in modern times.

Wednesday marked the second time this year the World Bank berated Lebanon’s ruling politicians, accusing them in January of “orchestrating” the country’s catastrophic economic meltdown through their exploitative grip on resources.

The collapse froze depositors out of saving in the paralyzed banking system and led the local currency to drop more than 90 percent in value.

"Political slogans for the sacrosanct of deposits are hollow and opportunistic; in fact, the constant abuse of this term by politicians is cruel," the World Bank said.

"Not only does it flagrantly contradict reality, it prevents solutions to protect most, if not all small and medium depositors, in dollars and in cash.”

Lebanese politicians often say depositors’ rights must be preserved in any plan to address losses of some $70 billion in the financial system – even as their savings lost around 80 percent of their value.

Banks lent heavily to the state, which built up huge debts mostly due to corruption.

The World Bank said “a significant portion" of peoples’ savings were "misused and misspent over the past 30 years.”