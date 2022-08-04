Lebanon: Archbishop, bags of cash spark fresh sectarian spat

'Hezbollah... is determined to show it continues to be the major player among all'

A Lebanese archbishop who traveled from Israel to Lebanon carrying suitcases of cash and aid is the focus of the latest sectarian clash in Beirut, with the potential of it spilling over into presidential politics.

Mussa al-Hajj, a senior Lebanese Maronite clergyman, was briefly detained last month by border agents in Lebanon who confiscated medicine and over $460,000 in cash, claiming he violated the republic’s strict laws against normalization with Israel.

The situation has since ramped up discord between two powerful political camps – Lebanon’s Shiite Muslim Hezbollah group and the Christian Maronite Church, according to AP News.

Hezbollah’s opponents say the Iran-backed group holds influence over Lebanese institutions and security agencies, using them to target the Maronite Church, whose Patriarch Bechara Rai is critical of the Shiite militant faction.

Much of the Christian community saw al-Hajj’s detention as an attack on the church.

Hezbollah officials saw the archbishop’s act as normalization with Israel and accused him of delivering money from Lebanese affiliated with the Jewish state.

This showdown could have wider political implications, in a country without a fully functional government but with presidential elections expected to be held within months.

Under Lebanon’s sectarian power-sharing system, its president must always be Maronite, as is incumbent leader and Hezbollah-ally Michel Aoun.

Hezbollah and its allies once had a clear majority in Lebanon’s parliament, but since elections in May, it now stands neck and neck with staunch opponents, including the Christian Lebanese Forces party.

Imad Salamey, a political science professor at the Lebanese American University in Beirut, said much is at stake for Hezbollah, AP News reported.

“I think Hezbollah wants to send all kinds of messages at the moment, and is determined to show it continues to be the major player among all.”