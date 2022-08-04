Parts of damaged Beirut silos collapse on deadly blast anniversary

The collapse comes days after a similar incident, and on the second anniversary of the 2020 port explosion

Several more grain silos damaged by the 2020 Beirut port explosion collapsed on Thursday, as hundreds marched toward them to mark the second anniversary of the disaster.

AFP correspondents saw parts of the gutted structure fall down while local media said at least four towers collapsed, only days after a similar incident.

On Sunday, parts of Beirut's grain silos collapsed where a fire was burning for more than two weeks.

Experts had been warning for days that the silos could collapse imminently after recording unprecedented inclination rates.

Lama Hashem, a 30-year-old who took part in Thursday's protest march said the incident reignited her blast trauma.

"I'm seeing the same sight, from almost the same place, after two years," she told AFP. "It's traumatic."

The heavily damaged silos are a grim reminder of the August 4, 2020 explosion of a stockpile of ammonium nitrate fertilizer that caught fire, leaving more than 200 people dead and damaging swaths of Beirut.

Two years on, no official has been held accountable.

The government in April ordered the silos' demolition, but this was suspended, partially because of objections from victims' relatives who want them preserved as a memorial.

"The silos are our memory," said Wafaa Zaher, a 60-year-old whose son died at the port during the explosion.

"We are waiting for the truth to cool our hearts," she said from the protest.