Palestinian security official assassinated in Lebanon

Said Alaadin was shot dead in Lebanon’s largest Palestinian refugee camp

A Palestinian security official was shot dead late Monday in southern Lebanon, near the coastal southern city of Sidon, according to Palestinian sources.

It happened just hours after a ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian Islamic Jihad in Gaza came into effect. Said Alaadin was shot in the head by an unknown assailant in Lebanon’s largest Palestinian refugee camp, Ain el-Hilweh.

He was rushed to the hospital where he later died of his wounds, the sources told Reuters. Alaadin was an officer in Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas's Fatah movement, in charge of liaising between the group and Lebanese security.

A gunman shot Alaadin while he was praying at a friend's house in the camp, senior Fatah official Mounir Makdah told AFP. The assailant then fled the scene.

Clashes have been reported in the camp in recent years between the Fatah party of the Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and allied factions against Sunni Islamist factions. Lebanese security forces don’t enter Palestinian refugee camps allowing the rivaling militant groups to handle security issues themselves.

Over 54,000 are registered in Ain el-Hilweh, with thousands joining in recent years fleeing from war-torn Syria. A total of 450,000 Palestinians are currently residing in Lebanon, according to the UN.