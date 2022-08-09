Turkish drone strike kills 4 in northeast Syria

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says the attack struck a Kurdish hospital

A Turkish drone strike on Tuesday killed at least four people in a northeast Syrian city held by Kurdish forces, the latest in a flurry of attacks, a war monitor said.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the attack struck near a hospital in Qamishli, the de facto capital of a semi-autonomous Kurdish administration that runs large parts of the country's northeast.

Click here for an Explainer on Kurdistan.

The four victims, all affiliated with the administration, were killed while they dug trenches near Turkey's border in anticipation of a new offensive that Ankara threatened to launch in May, the monitor said.

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) confirmed the attack in a statement, calling the four "fighters.”

In recently successful military offensives in Syria, Ankara mostly targets Kurdish militants that it links to a group waging a decades-long insurgency against it.

Turkey has stepped up its drone strikes in Kurdish-controlled areas of Syria since a July 19 summit with Iran and Russia failed to green-light a fresh offensive, according to Kurdish officials and the Observatory.

Another Turkish drone strike on Qamishli over the weekend killed four people, including two siblings, said the Observatory.

The SDF, the Syrian Kurds' de facto army, said at least 13 of its members were killed in several Turkish attacks since July 19.

Syria's conflict, which began in March 2011, has killed nearly half a million people and displaced half the country's pre-war population.