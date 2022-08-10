Syrian tourism increases despite ongoing civil war

Number of visitors to Middle Eastern country up in 2022 compared to previous year

Syria might not be a destination that comes to mind when thinking about the next vacation abroad, but the country is anticipating an increase in tourism and business owners are preparing.

A five-star hotel in the middle of war-torn Aleppo, the "Arman," has reopened its doors.

Before the forces of the Syrian government regained control over the city in 2016, it was located right on the frontline. Now, its manager is waiting for better times and also hopes to provide job opportunities.

"We are providing 500 jobs, particularly for the youth. We also provide jobs for the war-wounded. Actually, the youth have been training here for 6 months until the opening," said Munib Karazon, manager at Arman Hotel.

The hotel has 150 rooms, five restaurants and two wedding venues. It mostly relies on guests from Syria itself as foreigners are hesitant to travel the country in which the civil war is not over. But overall, numbers are on the rise:

"We have 750,000 visitors in the first half of 2022 compared to 570,000 visitors for the entire year of 2021. We expect bigger numbers that may reach a million visitors during the second half of the year. This way we will be close to the numbers of 2018 and 2019," said Syrian Tourism Minister Mohammed Rami Martini.

At its peak in 2010, Syria attracted 10 million tourists, many of them Westerners. With the onset of the war in 2011, that until now killed at least 350,000 people, tourism came to a halt.

At present, foreign visitors to Syria mostly come from countries that have good relations with the government of Syrian president Bashar al-Assad, such as Iraq, Lebanon and Iran. Religious sites important to Shiite Muslims are located in Syria. However, expatriates make up the biggest number of visitors.

Syria is still struggling with the ongoing war and the toll it takes on its people. To foster tourism in the country is a great challenge but some hotel owners are willing to take it.