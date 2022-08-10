Syria says IS leader killed in south

Al-Iraqi had been the military chief of the extremist group in the country's south

A leader of the Islamic State group blew himself up in southern Syria after being surrounded by government forces, state media reported on Wednesday, citing a security source.

The official SANA news agency said security forces carried out a "special operation" in the Daraa area that led to the death of "the terrorist Abu Salem al-Iraqi."

Al-Iraqi "triggered his explosive belt after being surrounded and wounded," the agency said.

The security source said al-Iraqi had been the military chief of the extremist group in the country's south.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor, which has a vast network of sources on the ground, said al-Iraqi died on Tuesday.

It said he had been hiding out in the area since 2018 and had taken part in killings and attacks there.

Daraa province has been chiefly under regime control since 2018, but rebel groups still control some areas under a truce deal agreed with Russia, an ally of Damascus.

After a meteoric rise in 2014 in Iraq and Syria that saw it conquer vast swathes of territory, IS saw its self-proclaimed "caliphate" collapse under a wave of offensives.

It was defeated in Iraq in 2017 and in Syria two years later, but sleeper cells of the extremist Sunni Muslim group still carry out attacks in both countries.

Syria's war began in 2011, killing nearly half a million people and forcing around half of the country's pre-war population from their homes.