Turkey’s airstrike on Syrian border post kills 11 - report

It's not clear whether the victims were affiliated with the Damascus government or Kurdish forces

A Turkish airstrike on Syria's border post killed 11 people on Tuesday, following an overnight flareup between Ankara's forces and Kurdish fighters that control the area, a war monitor said.

"Eleven fighters were killed in a Turkish airstrike that hit a Syrian regime outpost... near the Turkish border," the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

They didn’t specify whether the victims were affiliated with the Damascus government or Kurdish forces.

The airstrike targeted a position of regime forces in the village of Jarqali, west of the border town of Kobani, according to the monitor.

Heavy fighting broke out overnight from Monday to Tuesday between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), led by Kurdish fighters, and Turkish forces, who intensified their shelling of Kurdish positions after one of their positions on the Turkish side of the border was attacked, the statement added.

Regime forces in recent years have been deployed to areas controlled by Kurdish forces near the border with Turkey under agreements designed to stem Ankara's cross-border offensives targeting Kurdish fighters they see as "terrorists.”

Earlier on Monday, drones attacked a Syrian outpost of the US-led anti-jihadist coalition. The coalition intercepted one drone while another exploded without causing wounds or damage.

Last week, a Turkish drone strike hit a Kurdish hospital killing at least four people.

The war in Syria, which began in 2011, has become more complex after the intervention of multiple groups and foreign powers. It caused around half a million deaths, along with millions of displaced persons and refugees.