Turkish scorpion venom goes for millions of dollars

Venom exported to Europe to be used in cosmetics, painkillers and antibiotics

In just a pinch, scorpion handlers can make millions.

A farm in southeastern Turkey opened in 2020 and is working with a distinct, local species.

"We currently have over 20,000 scorpions. We both breed the scorpions themselves and also milk them. We freeze the venom that we obtain as a result of the milking we do, then we turn it into powder and sell it to Europe," says Metin Orenler, owner of the scorpion farm.

Lab employees use a pair of tweezers and tongs to remove the scorpions from boxes and patiently squeeze out a tiny drop.

Don’t worry, according to scientists, scorpions are unable to sense pain.

"A scorpion has two milligrams of venom, and we get about one gram of venom from 300-400 scorpions," Orenler says.

This does not sound like a lot but it adds up quickly; one liter of the venom is worth $10 million.

After milking, the venom is exported to France, the UK, Germany, and Switzerland to be used in cosmetics, painkillers, and antibiotics.

Drop by drop, this poison is liquid gold.