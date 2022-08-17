Syria denies kidnapping, holding missing US journalist

Austin Tice, a former US Marine and journalist, was kidnapped in August 2021 while reporting in Damascus

Syria on Wednesday denied kidnapping or holding an American journalist who disappeared a decade ago, a week after US President Joe Biden demanded that Damascus release him.

Austin Tice, a former US Marine and freelance journalist, was kidnapped in August 2021 while reporting in Damascus on the uprising against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

His family believes he is still alive and being held in Syria. There has been no claim of responsibility for his abduction.

On Wednesday, Syria’s Foreign Ministry described Tice as a US serviceman and denied holding him or any other US citizen.

"These are baseless allegations," the ministry said.

Last week, marking the tenth anniversary of Tice’s captivity, Biden said Washington knew “with certainty” that the journalist was in Syria, adding that he “repeatedly asked the government of Syria to work with us so that we can bring Austin home.”

Washington suspended its diplomatic presence in Syria in 2012 at the onset of the country’s civil war.

Biden met with Tice’s parents in May and told them he would work “relentlessly” until his return is secured. Efforts to retrieve him picked up since then.

Families of hostages and detainees have begun to collectively raise their voices to urge Biden to prioritize the issue and take steps such as arranging further prisoner swaps with foreign governments.