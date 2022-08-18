Lebanon’s public sector paralyzed, in a 'state of collapse'

The average public servant’s monthly salary dropped from around $1,000 to barely $50 – and counting

On Thursday, normally a weekday spent at the workplace, 50-year-old Lebanese Finance Ministry employee Walid Chaar was not at work and hadn’t been since June.

Chaar rushed to water his garden at his home south of Beirut, using the single hour of rationed state power to run the sprinkler. He then phones his mother, who was struggling to get a new passport at a state agency grappling with paper and ink shortages.

“The public sector is at its end if we keep going like this,” Chaar told Reuters.

Like thousands of state employees in Lebanon, Chaar is on a two-month-long stroke over the collapse of his salary caused by his country’s economic meltdown – one of the world’s worst in modern times.

Lebanese banks are limiting withdrawals of hard currency for most depositors, prompting an armed man to take hostages at the Federal Bank of Lebanon last week, demanding deposits and threatening to light himself on fire.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1557735408372371457 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The public sector paralysis is spreading further – this week, judges launched their own protest, while soldiers moonlight to feed themselves and government offices run out of power and basic office supplies.

State infrastructure, strained by years of unchecked spending, corruption, and a preference for quick fixes over sustainable solutions, is reaching a breaking point.

“We are in a state of collapse," said Lamia Moubayed of the Lebanese Institute of Finance.

The average public servant’s monthly salary dropped from around $1,000 to barely $50 – and counting, as the Lebanese pound loses more value by the day, prompting tens of thousands of state employees from local government bodies, schools, and courts to strike.