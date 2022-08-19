Turkey's Erdogan says not looking to take Syrian territory

'There is a need to take further steps with Syria,' says Erdogan after Turkish strikes reportedly kill 17

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he would never rule out dialogue and diplomacy with Syria and was not looking to seize any Syrian territory despite stepping up its attacks against Kurdish forces in the war-torn country’s north.

Click here for an Explainer on Kurdistan, a Middle East anomaly.

Erdogan’s comments came days after a Turkish airstrike reportedly killed 17 militants at a border post run by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

A war monitor reported that both Kurds who man some of the Syrian posts and regime forces were killed in the Turkish raids.

Turkey said it was responding to a strike on its own positions along the border that killed two soldiers.

The exchange of fire marked one of the largest escalations since Ankara and Damascus traded attacks in 2020.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1559701965600333825 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Asked about potential talks with Damascus, Erdogan was quoted as saying diplomacy between states can never be fully severed, taking what appeared to be a softer tone than his previous comments.

There is a "need to take further steps with Syria," Erdogan said.

Ankara backs opposition sides in Syria's civil war. Damascus accuses Ankara of supporting "terrorist" groups in Syria.

Earlier this year, Erdogan promised to conduct another military operation in northern Syria. Since 2016, Turkey helped its Syrian allies seize swathes of land and pushed some 18 miles deep into the country, mainly targeting the Kurdish YPG militia, which it deems a terrorist group.