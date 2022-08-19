Hezbollah chief vows 'escalation' if Lebanon does not get maritime rights

'Whether a nuclear deal with Iran is signed or not...'

The head of Lebanon's powerful Iran-backed group Hezbollah said on Friday the outcome of nuclear talks in Vienna would have no impact on maritime talks aimed at delineating Lebanon's border with Israel.

"Whether a nuclear deal with Iran is signed or not, if the US mediator does not give Lebanon what it asked for in terms of its rights, we are heading towards an escalation - we are heading towards a problem," Hassan Nasrallah said in a televised speech, without elaborating.

Talks between Israel and Lebanon — countries that not only don’t have official diplomatic relations but are officially at war — over the Karish offshore gas field resumed in 2020, but were stalled over Beirut’s request that the map used for the negotiations be modified.

Addressing in the same broadcast the stabbing attack against Indian-born author Salman Rushdie in the United States, Hasrallah said on it was "a very important incident but I won't comment on it now because we still need some information and some details."

Nasrallah added that he saw an "urgent need" for his group to make a statement on the attack, perpetrated by a 24-year-old American citizen of Lebanese origin.

Reports linked the assailant's radicalization to a trip to Lebanon, however Hezbollah denied any connection to him.