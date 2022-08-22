PA's Mahmoud Abbas departs for Turkey

Abbas is expected to brief Erdogan on developments involving Palestinians and consult on several issues

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas took off for Turkey on Monday at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

This visit comes shortly after Turkey and Israel announced the restoration of full diplomatic ties last week, with the countries reinstating their ambassadors for the first time since 2018.

According to the Palestinian ambassador to Ankara, Faed Mustafa, the two will discuss developing bilateral relations. In addition, Abbas is expected to brief Erdogan on developments involving Palestinians and consult on several regional and international issues.

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu noted when the joint announcement was made with Israel that the move did not change the country's opinion on the Palestinian issue.

“We have always said we will continue to defend the rights of Palestine, Jerusalem and Gaza. It’s important that our messages are conveyed at the ambassadorial level in Tel Aviv,” he said to reporters.

The Palestinian Authority has not made any public statements regarding the resumption of diplomatic ties between Jerusalem and Ankara.

In May, the PA's Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki said that relations between the Palestinian government and Turkey were "solid and strong."

“Turkey always wants to be proactive. It tries to solve problems. The problem is not Turkey or Palestine. The problem is Israel,” al-Maliki told Anadolu Agency.

“We have to be able to see that the relation between Turkey and Israel is ripe, that Turkey can pressure Israel to serve the Palestinian people,” he continued.