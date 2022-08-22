Violence in northeast Syria kills 21 civilians

The bloodshed came against a backdrop of increased tensions pitting Kurdish forces against Turkish troops

At least 21 civilians, including children, were killed on Friday in separate bombardments in the latest flare-up of violence along Syria's northern border with Turkey, Kurdish authorities and a war monitor said.

The bloodshed came against a backdrop of increased tensions pitting the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) against Turkish troops and their Syrian proxies.

A pre-dawn strike by a Turkish drone that hit "a training center for young girls" in the Shmouka area near Hasakeh in the northeast killed "four children and wounded 11,” a statement from the semi-autonomous Kurdish authorities said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) war monitor confirmed the toll.

In Al-Bab, a town under the control of Syrian factions loyal to Ankara, "artillery fire on a market by pro-regime forces killed 17 civilians – including six children – and wounded another 35," SOHR said.

A spokesman for the SDF, the Syrian Kurds' de facto army, denied any involvement.

Ankara considers the main Kurdish component of the SDF – allied with Washington in the fight against Islamic State group jihadists – to be a terrorist organization with links to the Kurdish insurgency inside its own territory.

Turkey threatened to begin a new offensive in northern Syria, and Kurdish officials and SOHR say Turkish drones have been launching more and more strikes on SDF-controlled areas.

But on Friday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Ankara was not looking to seize any Syrian territory, despite stepping up its attacks in the country's north.