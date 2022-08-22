Violence in northeast Syria kills 21 civilians
The bloodshed came against a backdrop of increased tensions pitting Kurdish forces against Turkish troops
At least 21 civilians, including children, were killed on Friday in separate bombardments in the latest flare-up of violence along Syria's northern border with Turkey, Kurdish authorities and a war monitor said.
The bloodshed came against a backdrop of increased tensions pitting the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) against Turkish troops and their Syrian proxies.
Click here for an Explainer on Kurdistan.
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
A pre-dawn strike by a Turkish drone that hit "a training center for young girls" in the Shmouka area near Hasakeh in the northeast killed "four children and wounded 11,” a statement from the semi-autonomous Kurdish authorities said.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) war monitor confirmed the toll.
In Al-Bab, a town under the control of Syrian factions loyal to Ankara, "artillery fire on a market by pro-regime forces killed 17 civilians – including six children – and wounded another 35," SOHR said.
A spokesman for the SDF, the Syrian Kurds' de facto army, denied any involvement.
Ankara considers the main Kurdish component of the SDF – allied with Washington in the fight against Islamic State group jihadists – to be a terrorist organization with links to the Kurdish insurgency inside its own territory.
Turkey threatened to begin a new offensive in northern Syria, and Kurdish officials and SOHR say Turkish drones have been launching more and more strikes on SDF-controlled areas.
But on Friday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Ankara was not looking to seize any Syrian territory, despite stepping up its attacks in the country's north.