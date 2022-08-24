US military carries out strike in Syria on Iran-linked targets

Washington says strikes 'intended to limit the risk of escalation and minimize the risk of casualties'

The US military said it carried out air strikes on Tuesday in Syria's Deir al-Zor against facilities used by groups affiliated with Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).

The strikes came even as the United States aimed to respond to a draft agreement proposed by the European Union that would bring back the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran that former president Donald Trump abandoned and current President Joe Biden seeks to revive.

"The president gave the direction for these strikes," army spokesman Colonel Joe Buccino said in a statement.

Washington's Central Command called the strikes a "proportionate, deliberate action intended to limit the risk of escalation and minimize the risk of casualties."

The statement did not specify whether the strikes were carried out by drones or manned aircraft and did not mention if there were any casualties.

Israel is said to regularly conduct air strikes against Iranian-linked targets in Syria, although the Israeli military generally does not comment on such operations and rarely takes responsibility.

A high-ranking IRGC officer was killed in Syria early Monday, according to the Iranian Mehr News Agency.

The report said that Abolfazl Alijani, a general for the IRCG, was allegedly on an advisory mission to Syria. No further details were provided on the circumstances behind his death.