US soldiers wounded in Syria; 'two or three Iran-backed militants' killed

US responds to rocket attacks in two Syrian sites

Thee US soldiers were lightly wounded in Syria on Tuesday in an attack that killed "two or three suspected Iran-backed militants," according to the United States Central Command (CENTCOM).

CENTCOM said in a statement that the US responded "to rocket attacks at two sites in Syria, destroying three vehicles and equipment used to launch some of the rockets," where the fighting occurred.

The rockets came at around 7:20 pm in Syria's eastern Deir Ezzor area, targeting Mission Support Site Conoco in northeast Syria, CENTCOM said in a statement, followed by rockets aiming at Mission Support Site Green Village.

The "proportional and deliberate" US response came with the assistance of helicopters, CENTCOM said

One soldier in Conoco has returned to duty, while two others are currently still under evaluation for "minor injuries."

This comes less than a day after the US announced it had struck facilities used by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps in Deir Ezzor, ordered by US President Joe Biden.

"We have a total spectrum of capability to mitigate threats across the region, and we have every confidence in our ability to protect our troops and Coalition partners from attacks," said Gen. Michael "Erick" Kurilla, CENTCOM commander.

"The United States does not seek conflict with Iran, but we will continue to take the measures necessary to protect and defend our people," CENTCOM said.

The sudden escalation comes amid the possible conclusion of talks to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, as the US submitted its response to a "final" Iranian draft after indirect talks with Tehran.