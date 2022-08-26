Turkey dismisses risk of US sanctions over trade with Russia

The value of Turkey's trade with Russia increased by nearly 50 percent between May and July

Turkey’s Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati on Friday assured the country's businessmen that the US Treasury warning Turkey over its companies trade ties with sanctioned Russia was “meaningless.”

Ankara remains neutral amid the ongoing Ukraine war, maintaining good relations with Kyiv, while not joining international sanctions against Moscow and boosting its trade with Russian companies.

However, US Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo sent a letter on Monday warning Turkish banks and companies they would face secondary sanctions if they cooperated with Russians trying to use Turkey to bypass Western sanctions.

"The letter relayed to Turkish business groups creating concern among business circles is meaningless. We are pleased to see that the United States, our ally and trade partner, is inviting its businesses to invest in our economy," Nebati said in a tweet.

"Separately, we are determined to improve our economic and commercial relations with our neighbors especially in the areas of tourism and various sectors within a framework that is not subject to sanctions," he added.

Russian tourists are a big support for the Turkish economy as the Western destinations are not available for them due to flight restrictions over the Ukraine’s invasion.

The value of Turkey's trade with Russia has also increased by nearly 50 percent between May and July with US data showing that Russians opened over 500 companies in Turkey since the start of the year, which is more than double the number from last year.