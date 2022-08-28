Satellite images show damage at Syrian weapons base

'Large areas around the SSRC sustained heavy fire damage due to the secondary explosions,' Aurora Intel notes

Satellite images published on Saturday showed damaged structures at a Syrian weapons base due to an Israeli-attributed Thursday airstrike.

The images, published by Aurora Intel, showed several destroyed buildings at the Scientific Studies and Research Center (SSRC) compound in Syria's northwestern city of Masyaf. The SSRC has been targeted by alleged Israeli airstrikes multiple times, including a rare daytime strike in early April.

Western countries associate the SSRC center with missile production, and Masyaf has explicitly been thought to be used as a base for Iranian and pro-Iranian forces.

"Large areas around the SSRC sustained heavy fire damage due to the secondary explosions," the assessment from Aurora continued, noting that at least nine buildings were "heavily damaged."

According to Syrian state news agency SANA, two civilians were reportedly wounded in the strikes, which also sparked several fires. Two days after, Syrian media reported that the blazes were still ongoing, and that firefighting aircraft were sent to extinguish them.

On Saturday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported that the airstrike struck a missile warehouse inside the SSRC complex, containing over 1,000 Iranian-made missiles.

Contrary to SANA's report, the observatory claimed that 14 civilians were wounded in the strike.

Israel has struck Syria 21 times since the start of the year, according to the SOHR.