Turkey accuses Greece of ‘hostile actions’ against its planes

The two neighbors have long-standing disputes over their sea and air borders

Ankara claimed on Sunday that Turkish planes on a mission in the Aegean Sea and the eastern Mediterranean were targeted by Greece's S-300 air defense system, dubbing it a "hostile action."

The Greek air defense system deployed in Crete last Tuesday locked on to the Turkish F-16 jets on a reconnaissance mission at 10,000 feet west of the island of Rhodes, sources from the Turkish Defense Ministry said.

This was "incompatible with the spirit of (NATO) alliance" and amounted to "hostile acts" under the NATO rules of engagement, the sources added.

"Despite this hostile action, (Turkish) jets completed their planned missions and returned to their base safely."

In recent months, Turkey has complained about actions by Greece, stating they are provocative and detrimental to peace efforts.

The two neighbors, both members of NATO, have long-standing disputes over their sea and air borders, leading the air forces to carry out almost daily patrols and interception missions, mainly around the nearby Greek islands and Turkish coasts.

While Athens accuses Ankara of flying over the Greek islands, Turkey claims that Greece is stationing troops on Aegean islands in violation of peace treaties signed after the two world wars.