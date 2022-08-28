US-backed Syrian Kurdish forces to halt ‘brutal torture’ in IS camp

At least 44 people including 14 women have been killed in Syria's al-Hol camp since the beginning of the year

Syrian Kurdish security forces supported by the US announced on Sunday they launched a new operation against Islamic State (IS) militants in al-Hol detention camp in the northwest of the country.

The camp, established for internal refugees and families of suspected IS fighters, is known for frequent cases of violence which has been rising in recent months, according to the humanitarian groups reports.

They also said that their facilities were vandalized and equipment was looted, making it harder for the aid workers to help those in need inside the camp.

At least 44 people including 14 women have been killed there since the beginning of the year. Earlier in June, UN reported that over 100 people were murdered in al-Hol since last January, describing the situation as “catastrophic.”

"We launched the campaign at this time because of the urgent need brought on by the escalation and increase in violent cases by IS cells in al-Hol camp," Ali Hassan, a spokesperson for the internal security forces operating in Syria's semi-autonomous northeast, told Reuters.

He stressed there were signs of "brutal torture" among victims, who were often killed with silenced pistols or rifles. Their bodies were later hidden in sewage pipes.

"Compared to last year, there is an increase in the pace of operations within the camp, especially during and after the attempted prison break," Hassan was quoted as saying, referring to a riot in January, where IS suspects from a northeast Syrian prison attempting a jailbreak took over part of the detention facility and dozens escaped.

According to the spokesperson, those responsible for the violence in al-Hol had contact with IS units. There are currently nearly 55,000 people in al-Hol, including Syrians, Iraqis and other nationals who fled IS-held areas.

The UN refugee agency stressed the situation in the camp is especially dangerous for women and children who make up for around 94 percent of those living in the facility.