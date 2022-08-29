Turkey frees jailed pop star after public outcry

Singer Gulsen Bayraktar Colakoglu jailed on charges of 'inciting hatred' over quip about religious schools

An Istanbul court Monday ordered the release pending trial of one of Turkey's biggest pop stars, after her jailing over a religious joke sparked an outcry among fans and government foes.

Singer Gulsen Bayraktar Colakoglu, 46, who uses her first name on stage, was jailed last Thursday on charges of "inciting hatred" over a quip about religious schools.

Although she made the joke on stage in April, it went viral on social media after being re-posted by a pro-government daily last week.

Top members of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's Islamic-rooted party then voiced moral outrage, turning her joke into another divisive issue roiling the polarized country 10 months before Turks vote in crunch polls.

Gulsen had quipped that her guitarist's "perversion" was rooted in his upbringing in an Imam Hatip school, which specializes in religious education combined with a modern curriculum.

Erdogan himself went to such a school.

Following the decision last week to jail the singer, her lawyer immediately appealed.

A court on Monday ruled that Gulsen should be placed under house arrest pending trial, which could see Gulsen jailed for up to three years.