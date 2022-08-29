Russia ships S-300 air defense missiles from Syria - Israeli firm

Images show that missiles are currently in a Russian port of Novorossiysk near Crimea

Russia shipped a battery of S-300 anti-aircraft missiles from Syria to a Russian port of Novorossiysk near Crimea, according to an Israeli satellite imaging company.

ImageSat International (ISI) released pictures showing the presence of the S-300 anti-aircraft battery at Masyaf, western Syria, in April, compared to the empty site on August 25 after the weapons were shipped to the port of Tartus.

Other images showed the battery components on a dock at Tartus between August 12 and 17. However, by August 20 they were gone. According to ISI, the weapons were transferred to a Russian vessel, the Sparta II, which left Tartus for the Russian port of Novorossiysk.

Data from Refinitiv Eikon confirmed the Sparta II is currently in Novorossiysk after arriving via Turkey's Dardanelles Strait.

The shipment is likely to be used to boost Russia’s military efforts in Ukraine, where a counter offensive began earlier on Monday. Kyiv officials announced the breakthrough of the Russian defense line near the strategic city of Kherson in eastern Ukraine, which was occupied in the early weeks of the war.