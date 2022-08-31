Mohammed Al Rasheed claims he was collecting information about IS activities for Canada's embassy in Jordan

An intelligence officer working for Canada allegedly smuggled at least three British schoolgirls into Syria to fight for the Islamic State terror group in 2015, media reported on Monday.

Shamima Begum, who was 15 at the time, told the BBC that Mohammed Al Rasheed facilitated her trip to the IS-controlled territory in Syria along with two other underage girls from London - Kadiza Sultana, 16, and Amira Abase, 15.

Begum is now fighting against the removal of her UK citizenship trying to prove she was a trafficking victim.

"He organized the entire trip from Turkey to Syria… He had helped a lot of people come in… We were just doing everything he was telling us to do because he knew everything, we didn't know anything," Begum was quoted as saying.

A senior intelligence officer confirmed to the BBC that Rasheed provided Canada’s embassy in Jordan with information about the people he helped to travel to Syria. According to his dossier, Rasheed was arrested in Turkey shortly after smuggling Begum into IS-territory and sharing her passport information with Canada.

He also secretly filmed people he helped into the country on his phone. Rasheed was in charge of the Turkish side of the IS people-smuggling network and facilitated the travel of British citizens to Syria for at least eight months before bringing in Begum and two other girls, who met him at the main bus station in Istanbul.

Media confirmed that he passed in and out of Jordan numerous times between 2013 and 2015, when he was arrested. Rasheed claimed it was because he was collecting information about the activities of IS and providing it to the Canadian embassy in Jordan in exchange for asylum.

Begum is now being held at al-Hol detention camp in northeast Syria, where her surviving child from her marriage to a Dutch IS fighter later died. Her UK citizenship was revoked in 2019 with the Supreme Court refusing her a chance to return to the country in 2021. However, her defense team is hoping to challenge this decision in court in November.