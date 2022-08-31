Internet shutdowns hit cash-strapped Lebanon

'All we have left is to sell our homes, but then we would end up on the streets'

Internet shutdowns swept through cash-strapped Lebanon on Tuesday after employees of the state-owned telecom firm went on strike, demanding higher wages.

It was the latest reflection of one of the world’s worst economic disasters, which pulled three-quarters of Lebanon’s six million people into poverty.

Employees of Ogero and other public sector institutions have not had their wages adjusted to accommodate skyrocketing inflation and the Lebanese pound’s depreciation of 90 percent to the US dollar.

Striking Ogero employees told AP News that they wanted their salaries raised after the government’s recent hike on telecom fees and internet subscriptions.

They said some salaries are now worth around $125.

“At first we were able to tolerate the inflation, but then people started to sell their cars, jewelry, and personal belongings to get by,” an employee said on the condition of anonymity.

“All we have left is to sell our homes, but then we would end up on the streets.”

According to Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency, internet was shut down across several towns, including in neighborhoods of Beirut.

Caretaker Telecommunications Minister Johnny Corm did not respond to an AP inquiry. Another Ogero employee said they wouldn’t break the strike until they held negotiations with Corm to reach a settlement.

Internet shutdowns are expected to reach more parts of the country as electricity generators run out of fuel.

Meanwhile, parliament has yet to pass a 2022 state budget, as the country scrambles to reform its corrupt and unproductive economy.