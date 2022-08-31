Syrian report: Israeli airstrikes target Iranian sites in Aleppo, Damascus

The cause of the blast is being investigated

Airstrikes attributed to Israel targeted the airport and areas around it in the city of Aleppo of northern Syria on Wednesday night, according to Syrian media.

Some sources indicated that Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) ammunition warehouses were targeted.

State news agency SANA said the cause of the blasts was being investigated.

An hour later, Syrian reports surfaced that the country's air defense "repelled an Israeli attack" on the capital city of Damascus and its surrounding areas.

Last week, a series of strikes also attributed to Israel targeted depots of weapons and ammunition of Iran-affiliated militias in the vicinity of the cities of Hama and Tartous in western Syria.

In recent years, Israel has carried out hundreds of airstrikes in Syria, targeting regime positions as well as Iranian-backed allied forces and fighters from the pro-Iranian Lebanese terrorist movement Hezbollah.

Israel, a neighbor of Syria, rarely comments on the strikes on a case-by-case basis, but admitted to carrying out hundreds since 2011. For the Jewish state, these strikes are necessary to prevent Iran from establishing itself on its doorstep.

Since the start of the war in Syria in 2011, pro-Iran factions have been sent to fight alongside President Bashar al-Assad's regime.

Iran claims to have no troops in Syria but says that military "advisors" from the IRGC, its ideological armed wing, operate alongside the regime.