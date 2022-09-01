Syrian FM says Israel ‘playing with fire’ after overnight strikes

'Syria will not remain silent regarding the repeated Israeli attacks and the Israelis will pay the price'

Syrian foreign minister on Thursday said Israel was “playing with fire” following alleged Israeli airstrikes near Syria’s capital city of Damascus and Aleppo’s international airport the evening prior.

The strikes resulted in material damage only, according to state news agency SANA, which said Syria’s air defenses shot down a number of missiles.

Some Syrian sources indicated that ammunition warehouses belonging to Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps were targeted.

There was no immediate comment from Israeli officials.

In comments reported by SANA, Syria’s top diplomat Faisal al-Moqdad said Israel was threatening regional security.

"Israel is playing with fire and is putting the regional military and security situations at risk of an explosion," the agency quoted him as saying.

"Syria will not remain silent regarding the repeated Israeli attacks and the Israelis will pay the price sooner or later."

In response to the strikes, the pro-Iranian Lebanese terrorist movement Hezbollah sent military reinforcements to Homs in western Syria. According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, one "fighter" was killed and 3 others were wounded in the strikes on Hezbollah outposts in Damascus.

Israel has staged numerous strikes in Syria in recent years, mainly targeting alleged weapons convoys belonging to allied fighters from Iran.

Last week, a series of strikes also attributed to Israel targeted depots of weapons and ammunition of Iran-affiliated militias in the vicinity of the cities of Hama and Tartous in western Syria.

In June, Syria blamed Israel for aerial attacks on its main international airport in Damascus that put the site out of commission for several weeks.

Israeli defense officials argue the civilian airport was used regularly by Iran to transport weapons and militias.