Report: Russia urges Iranian forces to leave Syria

The report says Russia seeks to maintain stability in Syria and deprive Israel of targets to strike

Russia urged Iran and its militants to withdraw from positions in Syria amid a recent uptick in airstrikes attributed to Israel, according to a Friday report.

The Saudi-owned London-based daily, A-Sharq Al-Aswat, quoted Syrian officials saying Russian officers called on Iranian forces to leave several sites in the Arab republic, during a Wednesday meeting at the Hama Military Airport in central Syria.

On the same day, airstrikes attributed to Israel targeted the airport and areas around it in the city of Aleppo of northern Syria. A military base near Damascus airport was also hit, killing two Syrian soldiers and wounding two others, Syrian sources said.

According to the report, three Russian officers demanded that their Iranian counterparts evacuate their military headquarters in the western Hama province, which is located near Syria’s Regiment 49 army base.

The base reportedly uses the base to store missiles for its S-200 air defense system as well as other Russian-made military equipment.

Russian officers also demanded that Iran evacuate a site close to the Mediterranean coastal city of al-Hamidiyah, A-Sharq Al-Aswat said. In July, Syria accused Israel of targeting the town in an airstrike.

The report mentioned that the calls came as Russia seeks to maintain stability in Syria and deprive Israel of targets to strike. An alleged Israeli airstrike last month hit several Iranian sites close to Russia’s main naval base in the Syrian port city of Tartus.

Israel has staged numerous strikes in Syria in recent years, mainly targeting alleged weapons convoys belonging to allied fighters from Iran.

Jerusalem rarely comments on the strikes on a case-by-case basis, but admitted to carrying out hundreds since 2011. For the Jewish state, these strikes are necessary to prevent Iran from establishing itself on its doorstep.

Last week, a series of strikes also attributed to Israel targeted depots of weapons and ammunition of Iran-affiliated militias in the vicinity of the cities of Hama and Tartous in western Syria.