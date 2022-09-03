Turkey’s Erdogan to Greece: ‘We may come down suddenly’

'When the time comes, we’ll do what’s necessary. If you go further, the price will be heavy'

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erodgan upped his rhetoric against Greece on Saturday, threatening to “come down suddenly one night.”

Erdogan previously used the same phrase to hint at looming military operations into Syria and Iraq against Kurdish militants that Turkey deems existential threats. He made good on that threat many times, AP News noted.

Speaking at an aerial technology festival in Samsun, where Turkey showcased the prototype of an unmanned fighter jet, Erdogan lashed out at neighboring Greece amid political and military tensions.

Turkey accused Greece of using Russian-made 2-300 missile systems in Crete to lock onto Turkish jets in August. Ankara also said Greek F-16 fighter jets harassed Turkish planes by putting them under a radar lock during a NATO mission over the eastern Mediterranean.

Athens, for its part, has accused Turkey of violating its airspace.

Although both NATO members, Ankara and Athens have decades-old disputes over a range of issues, including territorial claims in the Aegean Sea and disagreements over airspace there.

Turkey claims Greece is violating international agreements by militarizing islands in the Aegean Sea.

“You occupying the islands doesn’t bind us,” Erdogan said Saturday. “When the time comes, we’ll do what’s necessary. As we say, we may come down suddenly one night.”

“If you go further, the price will be heavy,” he added.

Erdogan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis held rare talks in Istanbul in March, but that positive trend soon diminished after the Greek premier visited Washington where he pushed to acquire F-35 stealth fighter jets while lobbying against Turkey’s attempts to upgrade its F-16 fleet.