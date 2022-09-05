Money transfer replaces banks in crisis-hit Lebanon

Lebanon's failed banking sector is forcing many to turn to money exchange agencies to survive

In crisis-ridden Lebanon, money transfer companies are offering an alternative to the dysfunctional banking system, providing services ranging from “Visa” credit cards, payment of salaries, and even wedding gift registries.

Until not long ago, standing in line outside a bank, waiting to withdraw cash from the local ATM, was considered a common thing to do in Beirut.

But that’s not the case anymore. Once the flagship of Lebanon’s economy, the banking sector is now widely distrusted and avoided.

To cope with the collapse of the country’s financial system, banks closed hundreds of thousands of branches and suspended many services, including loans.

“Now, you can’t even withdraw one [Lebanese] pound. How are you supposed to have enough confidence to put more money in [banks] if they’re taking it?” asked Beirut resident Alaa Cheikhani.

With the economic crisis showing no signs of recovery, money transfer companies are filling the gap, offering services usually provided by banks – currency exchange, credit cards, or tax payments – and even setting up wedding gift registries.

And an increasing among of people are resorting to such agencies to pocket the remittances which they need to survive.

“If you make a transfer at the bank, you’ll die a hundred deaths before you get it. Even if you have an account, you need an appointment to go to the bank,” explained Elias Skaff, another resident of Beirut.

But with the money transfer agencies, “you go in, take a number and exchange. I don’t have money, but if I get money from my siblings abroad… that’s how we’re living,” Skaff said.

Lebanon’s unprecedented economic meltdown is the result of years of mismanagement, corruption, and abuse by the ruling elite. With the local currency losing more than 90 percent of its value due to stagflation, poverty and unemployment have soared – turning the republic into one of the largest remittance-receiving countries in the world.

According to the World Bank, the amount of money sent from overseas in 2021 reach $6.6 billion, a sum that accounts for more than half of Lebanon’s GDP.

But in a country rife with conflict and corruption, money transfer agencies are now welcome resources for struggling Lebanese.