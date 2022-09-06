Fifteen years since Israel struck Syria nuke plant

Five years prior to the attack, Syria was running a secret nuclear project

Fifteen years ago today, Israel carried out airstrikes in eastern Syria targeting a suspected nuclear reactor, in a mission dubbed Operation "Outside the Box."

The Israeli army's intelligence division on Tuesday disclosed the fact that five years prior to the air raid - in 2002 - Syria was running a secret project, later revealed to be the nuclear reactor in the Deir ez-Zor region.

On September 6, 2007, the Syrian nuclear reactor was attacked and destroyed by warplanes, as part of a complex intelligence and operational effort which removed the nuclear threat to Israel.

IDF Members of Israel's Air Force on the day of the attack on Syria's nuclear reactor in its eastern Deir ez-Zor region, on September 6, 2007.

In a special intelligence document from 2002, only recently cleared for publication, intelligence assessments describe Syria trying to promote a strategic project.

“It became known that within the framework of the Syrian Atomic Energy Commission, secret projects are underway (or at least were underway) that we were not aware of,” the assessment read.

“The information does not indicate an active military nuclear program underway in Syria, but it does indicate the occupation of those who can contribute to the development of those fields and the program, and raises suspicion of the beginning of the development of such a program.”

IDF A file revealed by Israeli army intelligence, in which is shown knowledge of the existence of the nuclear reactor in the Deir ez-Zor region five years before Operation 'Out of the Box' in Syria, on September 6, 2007.

The attack reportedly followed Israeli consultations with then-US President George W. Bush’s administration. After realizing that Washington was not willing to bomb the site, then-Israeli prime minister Ehud Olmert decided to unilaterally strike to prevent Syria from continuing its potential development of nuclear weapons.

Neither Israel nor the US acknowledged the air raids for several months, but the White House and CIA eventually confirmed that American intelligence suspected that the site was a nuclear facility with a military purpose - though Syria denied this.

Nearly four years later, in 2011, the International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed that the site was a nuclear reactor, and seven years after, Israel acknowledged the attack.