Iran may send free fuel to crisis-hit Lebanon

Lebanon is expected to send a delegation to Iran for talks on acquiring free fuel to ease power outages without being exposed to US sanctions, government sources said Wednesday.

If the deal goes through, the fuel deliveries would be Iran’s first directly to the state after it previously sent some to its ally Hezbollah, a powerful armed movement that is part of Lebanon’s coalition government.

Lebanon is in the midst of a decades-long struggle with outages, but its economic meltdown since 2019 is draining state coffers, slowing down imports of fuel for government plants.

Thus, leaving most of the country with just one or two hours of state-provided electricity per day and forcing households to rely on subscriptions to private generators that skyrocketed alongside global fuel prices.

Iran’s ambassador in Beirut, Mojtaba Amani, proposed an Iranian “gift” of fuel to Lebanon, according to the government sources.

"We are working on this being a donation and not a purchase so that we can avoid sanctions," one of the sources said.

Iran’s energy sector is heavily sanctioned by the United States, which means any party engaging in a financial transaction with it could be subject to secondary sanctions.

The other government sources said Amani extended the offer from Iran to Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, who provided the envoy with the specifications of fuel grade that would be needed to run state power plants.

"Based on that, Mikati asked Energy Minister Walid Fayad to prepare a technical delegation to discuss the technical details with officials in Tehran," the source noted.

The first source said the delegation would be in Tehran in the coming days.