Syria: Satellite images show damage to Aleppo airport from strikes

Satellite systems and intelligence solutions company ImageSat International (ISI) on Wednesday released images showing damage to the runway at Syria’s Aleppo International Airport following airstrikes attributed to Israel.

Satellite images showed three impacts on the runway in the northwestern city of Aleppo, as well as efforts to repair it.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), the Israeli-attributed airstrikes killed at least three people. The airport was again targeted later on Tuesday by strikes that damaged its runway and put it out of service, Syria’s official Sana news agency said.

In a report, the SOHR – which has an extensive network of sources in the war-torn country – said that among the targets of the strikes was also a warehouse inside the airport used by Iran-affiliated militias.

Israel allegedly attacked multiple points in the country last week as well, targeting depots attributed to Iran and Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement.

The Israeli defense establishment seldom responds to reported airstrikes in Syria, although it has stated it has conducted hundreds of operations in Syria since the start of the civil war in 2011. Israel has stated it will not allow deployments of Iranian or Iran-backed groups in the country.

Iran denies deploying troops in Syria, claiming that the soldiers there are in an advisory role.