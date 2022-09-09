Syria: Aleppo airport reopens after alleged Israeli airstrikes

Damage to the main runway from Tuesday's air raid put the international airport out of service

Flights were set to resume from Aleppo on Friday after repairs were made to Syria's second-largest airport following an airstrike earlier this week blamed on Israel.

Damage to the main runway from Tuesday's air raid put the international airport out of service, but Syria’s Transport Ministry said repairs were now complete and the airport was ready to reopen.

In a statement reported by the official SANA news agency, the ministry said air traffic would resume from noon (0900 GMT).

The strike, which the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said targeted a warehouse used by Iran-backed militias, is the second to target the airport in a week.

No injuries were reported in the latest attack, but the war monitor said three people were killed and five wounded in the prior strikes.

Since civil war erupted in Syria in 2011, Israel carried out hundreds of strikes against its northern neighbor, targeting government troops as well as Iranian-backed allied forces and Lebanese Hezbollah fighters.

Israel’s military typically does not comment on specific strikes in Syria, but it has admitted to carrying out hundreds of air raids against Iranian-backed groups trying to gain a foothold in the country. It also claims to attack the shipments of weapons supposed to be intended for these groups.