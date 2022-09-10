Report: Lebanon captures Syrian doctor working for Israel's Mossad

He posed as an employee of a fake company claiming to purify Syria's water to gather intelligence for Israel

Lebanese authorities allegedly arrested a Syrian doctor working for Israel's national intelligence agency Mossad, Hezbollah-affiliated news outlet Al-Akhbar reported on Saturday.

According to the report, Moaeen Youssef, 53, was arrested last month after Lebanon's Information Branch of the Internal Security Forces gathered intelligence on the doctor by tracing his social media accounts.

The intelligence gathered suggested that Youssef was collecting information on Syria's sewer networks and water infrastructure, as well as highway networks in Damascus.

Youssef claimed he received an email in 2018 from a man named 'Christopher' offering him a role on a water purification project in Syria. The doctor was reportedly living in Sweden, telling investigators he is a nephrologist, heading the department in a Stockholm hospital.

He initially entered Syria via Lebanon, where he arrived from Sweden, according to Al-Akhbar.

Youssef allegedly posed as an employee of a fake company claiming to purify Syria's water to gather intelligence for Israel. He was asked to take pictures of the water tank's location and the places used for water treatment.

He also worked on recruiting his two brothers - retired Syrian Armed Forces officers - to work for Mossad.

The doctor allegedly met with Mossad operators in Stockholm twice, Prague, Milan and Rome, where he was given telecommunication devices to transfer data to Mossad.

During a 2019 meeting in Italy, Mossad offered to supply money for a factory that Youssef's father owned, hoping to recruit his family, according to the report. The Mossad operator was also sending gifts to his father, another brother and his wife.

In August of 2020, Youssef reportedly felt that the Mossad operators turned more "serious and firm," forcing him to meet them in Switzerland to provide them with information about his family.