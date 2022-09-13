Syria cholera outbreak at risk of spreading

‘Swift and urgent action is needed to prevent further illness and death’

The World Health Organization warned Tuesday of a "very high" risk of cholera spreading across Syria after the country recorded its first cases since 2009.

"The risk of cholera spreading to other governorates is very high," the WHO said, after cases were recorded in at least five of the country's 14 provinces.

"The source of infection could be linked to people drinking water from untreated sources," or "food contamination due to irrigating plants with contaminated water," the WHO said in a statement.

On Monday, the Syrian health ministry reported two cholera deaths in government-held areas. On Saturday, Kurdish authorities reported three deaths in areas of northern and eastern Syria under their control.

The WHO said the cases were the first reported in Syria since 2009, when 342 cases were confirmed in the eastern province of Deir Ezzor and the northern province of Raqa.

The UN issued an urgent appeal to donor countries on Monday for additional funding to battle the outbreak.

"The outbreak presents a serious threat to people in Syria and the region," the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Syria, Imran Riza said.

"Swift and urgent action is needed to prevent further illness and death."