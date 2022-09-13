Jordan: Two dead, 14 injured in building collapse

Four-story residential building collapses in Amman's Jabal al-Weibdeh district

The bodies of two people were recovered after a four-story residential building collapsed in Jordan's capital on Tuesday, authorities said, adding that 14 more were rescued while others remained trapped.

Security spokesman Amer al-Sartawy told state television that the latest toll from the collapse was two deaths, after one was initially reported, adding that fourteen others were injured.

"Rescue teams pulled a second body from underneath the rubble" of the collapsed building in Amman's Jabal al-Weibdeh district, he said.

A source at the civil defense service said there remained "a number of people trapped in the collapsed building," without providing an exact figure.

Rescue workers could be seen digging through the collapsed rubble as emergency vehicles gathered outside the site of the accident.

Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher al-Khasawneh inspected the damaged building along with the ministers of interior, health, and information, an AFP correspondent said.

Government spokesman Faisal al-Shaboul told reporters at the site that Khasawneh ordered the mayor of Amman and other officials to investigate the cause of the collapse.

Jordan's Deputy Prime Minister Tawfiq Kreishan told state television that "among the reasons for the collapse of the building are that it is old and dilapidated." A judicial source speaking on condition of anonymity told AFP that the prosecution launched a probe into the accident.

Jabal al-Weibdeh is among the oldest districts of Amman, dating back to the early 20th century and inhabited by a large number of expatriates.