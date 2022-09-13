Lebanon turns to solar amid deepening energy crisis

'With the current conditions we are living in, solar energy is no longer an alternative – it’s a necessity'

Facing a severe energy crunch amid a crippling economic crisis, Lebanese are turning to the sun to meet their electricity needs, despite the high costs to adopt such a method.

After Lebanon’s economic collapse in 2019 following decades of mismanagement and corruption, locals could only access electricity for a couple of hours a day.

“With the current conditions we are living in, solar energy is no longer an alternative – it’s a necessity. If we didn't install panels, villages wouldn't have any electricity,” said Elie Gereige, an engineer and volunteer.

The state-run electricity company is responsible for 90 percent of Lebanon’s energy production, but it is running out of cash, leaving many without a source of reliable power.

People are taking the responsibility into their own hands, though, turning to a solution that was once considered a luxury and can keep the lights on for up to 17 hours a day. While diesel generators are available, they are costly, as is the fuel to run them.

It is now common to see solar panels covering suburban rooftops and parking lots, entire towns being powered thanks to local NGOs and generous expatriates. Some solar farms contain as many as 185 panels, cutting fuel costs while still feeding municipal generators.

“The fridges started working again. The entire village has electricity. There’s WiFi for those who want to study,” said Gereige.

Amid poverty and a plummeting local currency, installing solar power is costly. Many people sell their assets – like cars, jewelry, or land – but the method is only getting more popular, and many will do whatever it takes to reap its benefits.