Woman holds up Lebanese bank for $13,000 of her own money

An armed woman and her associates briefly held Lebanon's BLOM Bank hostage on Wednesday before leaving the bank carrying over $13,000 in cash withdrawn from her own account.

Lebanon's banks have locked most depositors out of their savings since a financial crisis took hold three years ago, leaving much of the population unable to pay for basic needs.

This was the second such incident in Lebanon within roughly a month after a man held up another commercial bank in mid-August to withdraw his own funds to treat his sick father.

Around 11:00 am on Wednesday, a woman carrying what appeared to be a gun entered BLOM Bank in Beirut's Sodeco neighborhood and demanded access to her funds, a security source told Reuters.

Around an hour later, she left with $13,000 in cash dollars. She also took around 6 million Lebanese pounds, worth only $160, after the more than 90 percent collapse in the exchange rate since 2019.

The source at the group told Reuters that the group took responsibility for the incident.

The woman was identified by her mother, who told a local television station that she took the money from her account to treat her younger sister, who has cancer.

"If we hadn't done this, my daughter could have died," her mother told Al-Jadeed.

"All we have is this money in the bank. My daughter was forced to take this money - it's her right, it's in her account - to treat her sister," she said.