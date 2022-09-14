Tribal spies in Syria helping US against Islamic State

'I exacted revenge in blood for those of my tribe whom Daesh crucified, executed, and beheaded'

When the US military targeted Islamic State (IS) commander Maher al-Agal in July with a drone strike in northern Syria, it was working off intelligence rooted in revenge.

With the Islamic State’s last battle-hardened forces holed up in remote areas, the United States is turning to the aid of tribesmen burning to exact revenge for the atrocities unleashed by the militant group when it ruled over swathes of Syria and Iraq.

Still thirsty for vengeance eight years after the group – known as Daesh – massacred hundreds of their clan, Sheitaat tribesmen planted a tracking device on the motorbike that Agal was riding when he was killed, one of the people who tracked him down said.

The tribesman, whose account was confirmed by a regional Western intelligence officer, said tribal relatives in contact with the IS commander’s immediate family were secretly keeping tabs on him for months.

“I exacted revenge in blood for those of my tribe whom Daesh crucified, executed, and beheaded without mercy,” said the tribesman, who declined to be identified.

In 2014, IS massacred more than 900 members of the Sheitaat tribe in three towns across Syria’s eastern Deir ez-Zor region when they rebelled against jihadist rule.

While IS is a shadow of the group that ruled over a third of Syria and Iraq in a Caliphate declared in 2014, hundreds of fighters are still camped in desolate areas where neither the US-led coalition nor the Syrian army exert full control.

The Arab tribesmen in Syria seeking vengeance are now part of a growing network of tribal spies playing a significant role in the US military’s campaign against the Islamist group.