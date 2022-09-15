Opinion: Prospect of the UN mission in Lebanon

UNSCR 2650 - a potential pivot for change on the backdrop of growing Blue Line instability in southern Lebanon

When the United Nations Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 1701 was adopted on August 11, 2006, terminating Israel’s Second Lebanon War, hopes were high for transforming the "tragedy into opportunity and to change old patterns of violence," US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice said at the time.

But even more enlightening were Rice's words of advice for the future: “Now, the hard and urgent work of implementation begins." Words of wisdom echoed by the then-UN Secretary-General, Kofi Annan.

The lesson appears to have been learned by some at the UN, but not all, as made clear during the annual UN Interim Force In Lebanon (UNIFIL) mandate extension in late August 2022. This included an unusual 24-hour delay on the security resolution vote.

Although, unanimously accepted under the title 'UNSC Resolution 2650,' the current variant of the initial mandate 1701 seemingly highlights the growing acceptance of the Lebanese Shiite militant group Hezbollah's military supremacy in southern Lebanon, which is growing locally induced restrictions on the unwieldy UN force and its rollback from the Blue Line – the 2000 UN-recognized boundary between Israel and Lebanon – as well as the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) inability to support stability.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1565660337428463616 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The current UN resolution echoes amongst the United States, United Kingdom, and to some extent the United Arab Emirates, the growing appreciation of many "Lebanon Watchers" that the emerging situation on the ground is reminiscent of July 2006.

Witness to a growing brazenness by Hezbollah’s Secretary-General Sheikh Hassan Nasrallah, who focuses on self-aggrandizement and chooses to deny Lebanon a better future while threatening regional stability.

A development coupled with an expanded Hezbollah military presence in southern Lebanon including over 20 static observation sites manned by the Islamist movement’s commando militants or infantry military operatives of RADWAN. They intimidate UNIFIL personnel while irresponsibly creating friction that could easily escalate into a major incident.

Regarding the LAF, it chooses to function as Hezbollah's mouthpiece and international executive agent basically enabling Hezbollah's growing takeover of the Blue Line.

These alarming developments resulted in Resolution 2650 which includes two paragraphs that require UNIFIL to move to regain the tactical initiative in southern Lebanon. Specifically, the force patrol independently of LAF.

Although it does not make clear whether UNIFIL would move to access all areas of interest on the Blue Line, especially those Hezbollah deny them entrance to, such as observation and operational sites. This expectation for improved UNIFIL monitoring of the south serves as a message to Lebanese authorities and to Hezbollah and as a practical benchmark for UNIFIL leadership – which was handed this very hot potato.

Additionally, the resolution shows "concern" over the installation of containers on the Blue Line – yet refuses to acknowledge Hezbollah's responsibility – and simply adds a restriction on UNIFIL mobility to the ever-growing list of areas outside of the force's purview, such as attack tunnels and rocket and missile strike sites.

The containers’ activity is masked by a civilian deception, designated as so-called "Private Property" (thereby denying entry to UNIFIL) and under the cynical cover of an ecological project – Green Without Borders. Excuses for the RADWAN patrolling the Blue Line are varied, but the military-attired young men accost and intimidate UNIFIL personnel, deterring and denying their Blue Line freedom of movement.

The result: a growing portion of the Blue Line – currently about 10 percent out of about 75 miles – is under total Hezbollah control, resulting in pushback from UNIFIL.

Unfortunately, and unsurprisingly, we can expect limited impact on the ground. In fact, already the intimidation process began. Days after the resolution’s approval, in what can only be seen as resonating Hezbollah threats against UNIFIL’s freedom of movement, Lebanese state authorities moved to immediately make sure the newly-minted UNIFIL commander and Head of Mission understood who calls the shots in Lebanon, and where his actual marching orders come from: Hezbollah.

Accordingly, it was stressed to UNIFIL "the importance of continuing permanent cooperation and coordination with the LAF” during a meeting between the Lebanese foreign affairs minister and the UNIFIL Commander and Head of Mission.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1569657270283243521 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

On September 10, Sheikh Mohammed Yazbek, a senior member of Hezbollah, explained that the current resolution potentially "turns the (UNIFIL) forces into occupation forces whose role would be to protect the Israeli enemy through pursuing the people and the resistance.” Basically, calling for an "open season" against UNIFIL.

Not ignoring the textual achievement of the UN demand for improved UNIFIL freedom of movement, the current resolution is still basically a cookie cutter of previous iterations.

Sixteen years after Hezbollah chose war over peace and stability, most members of the UN continue to choose to ignore the festering Iranian threat that Hezbollah's remilitarization of southern Lebanon presents to Lebanon and the region, clinging to a dated concept of an operation that is failing the mission.

A concept that is based on an ineffective saturation model and strives tediously to empower a weak and demoralized "strategic partner” – the LAF – that only serves to further enable Hezbollah military supremacy in southern Lebanon. That way, the council voted to extend for another six months its enlarged material support to the LAF.

On a global level, UNIFIL appears to have fallen prey to the Security Council power play between permanent members and Russia and China, creating a mini-crisis and delaying the vote by a day. Which begs the question of how this may impact the future of the mission – its existence, rules of engagement, or scale – and additional UN missions. At the very least, Russia emerges as a potential sponsor for Hezbollah.

The current message from the UN to Lebanon regarding UNIFIL independence in south Lebanon is encouraging. Yet, as the past few days make clear, the "all Lebanese" scare tactics will only serve to sustain UNIFIL intimidation.

What is needed is a clear directive to UNIFIL to act proactively to regain access to the Blue Line and roll back Hezbollah's military "bites and grabs," potentially impacting force protection. Needed then, at the very least, is UN recognition of Hezbollah's culpability and Lebanese acquiescence in the deterioration of the situation.

AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari UN peacekeepers toss their rifles in the air during a ceremony at the UNIFIL headquarters in the southern Lebanese town of Naqoura, on February 28, 2022.

Looking ahead, it is time to rethink and reconfigure UNIFIL. The current resolution can potentially assist in making headway in this process of streamlining UNIFIL into what it can still successfully perform; enable sufficient smart monitoring of the Blue Line with real-time reporting for better situational awareness; international common language to maintain the mechanism of cross-border Blue Line communication; limiting routine misunderstandings through a tactical liaison, and the facilitation of a trilateral meeting between Israel’s army and the LAF, with Hezbollah indirectly in the room.

This entails immediately initiating the staff work for scaling down the force: fewer boots and more brains. It’s time to accept that the saturation model from 2006 – thousands of UNIFIL boots on the ground – failed to prevent the re-militarization of southern Lebanon and the return of its Iranian proxy Hezbollah to the boundary between Lebanon and Israel. This was not the spirit of UNSCR1701 in 2006.

The current mini-crisis revolving around the mandate renewal – Russia and China contesting – and what appears to be council exhaustion with fixing the big UNIFIL mission serves as a potential window of opportunity for proactive change. A chance to scale back the size of UNIFIL, its cost, and potential risk to contributing countries' personnel while relegating the limited international resources needed elsewhere.

Enough with the white elephant with short eyesight that is far too big for its boots.