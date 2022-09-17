Jordan: 14 dead in building collapse

Authorities charge three people with multiple counts of causing death and harm in the building collapse

A final body was pulled from the wreckage of a collapsed building in Jordan's capital on Saturday as search efforts ended after four days, taking the total number dead to 14.

"Rescue teams were able to extract one dead person on Saturday, the death toll now stands at 14," said Amer al-Sartawi, a public security spokesman.

A massive rescue operation began when the residential building toppled over on Tuesday in Jabal al-Weibdeh, one of Amman's oldest neighborhoods.

The discovery of the body, which medical sources said was a woman, means that all missing were accounted for, marking the end of search efforts.

Jordan's Deputy Prime Minister Tawfiq Kreishan previously told state television that "among the reasons for the collapse of the building are that it is old and dilapidated." A judicial source speaking on condition of anonymity told AFP that the prosecution launched a probe into the accident.

Authorities charged three people with multiple counts of causing death and harm in the building collapse. State media identified the suspects as one of the building’s owners, its maintenance contractor, and its maintenance technician.

On Thursday, emergency workers safely rescued a four-month-old girl from the wreckage, having sustained only minor bruises.