Cyprus lauds US lifting of arms embargo, Turkey condemns

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades welcomed Saturday a "landmark" decision by Washington to fully lift a decades-old arms embargo, conditional on Nicosia continuing to block Russian warships from its ports.

In 1987, the United States imposed an arms embargo on the whole of Cyprus in the hope it could encourage its reunification.

The Mediterranean island has been divided between the internationally recognized Republic of Cyprus and a breakaway northern statelet, set up after a Turkish invasion launched in 1974 in response to a coup sponsored by the military junta then ruling Greece.

On Friday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken lifted defense trade restrictions to Cyprus, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

Anastasiades, leader of the island's Greek Cypriots, said it was "with great satisfaction" that he welcomed the announcement "on the complete lifting of the US arms embargo" on his country, the most easterly member of the European Union.

"This is a landmark decision, reflecting the burgeoning strategic relationship between the two countries, including in the area of security," he added.

In contrast, Turkey "strongly condemned" Washington's move.

"This decision... will negatively affect the efforts to settle the Cyprus issue and will lead to an arms race on the island, harming peace and stability in the eastern Mediterranean" the Turkish foreign ministry said in a statement.

Critics said the embargo was counterproductive, forcing Cyprus to seek other partners while Turkey, a NATO member, has stationed tens of thousands of troops in northern Cyprus since its 1974 invasion.