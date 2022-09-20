Turkey’s Erdogan announces plans to visit Israel

Turkish leader also told American Jewish leaders that antisemitism is a 'crime against humanity'

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told a group of American Jewish leaders on Monday that he plans to visit Israel.

Speaking in New York City at the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, Erdogan said he intends to visit the Jewish state, although didn’t specify when. His words are seen as a sign of resetting the relations between the two countries a month after Ankara and Jerusalem restored full diplomatic ties.

The Turkish leader also told the Jewish leaders that antisemitism is a “crime against humanity,” according to a source cited by the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid is set to meet with Erdogan on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly that will be held in New York this week. It will be the first meeting of the two countries’ leaders since 2008.

Earlier on Monday, Israel’s Foreign Minister approved the appointment of Irit Lillian as the Israeli ambassador to Turkey. For the past two years she served as Chargé d'Affaires at the Israeli Embassy in Ankara.