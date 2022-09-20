US court awards $111m to victims of 2006 Hezbollah rockets

A New York judge says Hezbollah’s actions were a violation of the Anti-Terrorism Act

A US court ordered the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah to pay $111 million in damages to a group of Americans who sued, saying they were wounded by the Islamist movement’s rockets during the 2006 war with Israel.

The case was brought under the US Anti-Terrorism Act and alleged that Hezbollah caused the plaintiffs physical and emotional injury and damaged their property, AP News reported.

Such civil lawsuits brought against militant groups are difficult to enforce, but Nitsana Darshan-Leitner, one of the lawyers representing the plaintiffs, said it was an important legal victory against the Iran-backed group.

“Only by exacting a heavy price from those who engage in the business of terrorism can we prevent the suffering and loss of additional victims to their violence,” Darshan-Leitner said.

Israel and Hezbollah fought in a month-long war 16 years ago. While the Jewish state struck targets in Lebanon – including the country’s international airport and other civilian infrastructure – Hezbollah launched thousands of rockets at cities and towns in Israel’s north.

The two countries are still technically at war, and Israel considers the heavily armed Hezbollah group a major threat, threatening to inflict heavy damage on Lebanon if fighting erupts.

In Friday’s ruling, Judge Steven L. Tiscione of the federal court in New York said the plaintiffs successfully established that Hezbollah’s actions were a violation of the Anti-Terrorism Act and held the group liable.

A Hezbollah spokesman declined to comment.