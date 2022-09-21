Kurds fear ‘everything will change’ if Syria, Turkey reconcile

'It will be a final blow to the autonomous administration that was built on equality, democracy, and freedom'

A decade into their experiment in self-rule, Syria’s Kurds fear an apparent rapprochement between Damascus and their foe the Turkish government could cost them their hard-won way of life.

Before Syria's conflict broke out, the country's roughly two million Kurds were not permitted to learn the Kurdish language in school or celebrate their cultural occasions. But a year after Syria’s uprising sparked in 2011, government forces withdrew from swathes of the north, paving the way for a Kurdish-led “autonomous administration” to run its own institutions.

However, many in the so-called autonomous region are worried they could lose their newfound rights if Syria’s government reconciles with Turkey – which has backed rebels against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad since 2011 and is in a conflict with forces in Kurdish-run Syrian regions, who Ankara considers a national security threat.

"If we assume that this agreement happens, it will be the final blow to the autonomous administration that was built on a system of equality, democracy, and freedom," said Syrian Kurd Suleiman Abu Bakr.

The fears arise from an apparent thaw in relations between Damascus and Ankara that is being encouraged by Russia, four sources told Reuters last week.

Any discussions between Turkey and Syria would likely be about the 3.6 million Syrian refugees still residing in Turkey, but could also include agreements on security and governance in the north.

While Turkey is an avowed enemy of the autonomous administration, Syria's Kurds engaged in a tense dialogue with Damascus while maintaining good ties with Moscow and the US-led coalition fighting jihadists in Syria.