At least 73 dead as Lebanon migrant boat sinks off Syria

This is the worst such incident in recent years

At least 73 migrants drowned when a boat they boarded in Lebanon sank off Syria's coast, Syrian officials said Friday.

The incident is the deadliest of its kind since a surging number of Lebanese, Syrians, and Palestinians have tried to flee crisis-hit Lebanon by sea to Europe.

Lebanon is mired in a financial crisis branded by the World Bank as one of the worst in modern times.

Around 150 people, mostly Lebanese and Syrians, were on board the small boat that sank Thursday in the Mediterranean Sea off the Syrian city of Tartus.

Syrian authorities began finding bodies off the coast of Tartous on Thursday afternoon.

Reports cited survivors saying the boat left from Lebanon's northern Minyeh region on Tuesday with between 120 and 150 people onboard, bound for Europe.

At least 20 survivors were being treated in a hospital in Tartus.

The number of people who left or tried to leave Lebanon by sea nearly doubled in 2021 from 2020, the United Nations refugee agency said earlier this month.